Dan Quinn Provides Positive Update Regarding Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore
The Washington Commanders acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline. He's yet to suit up in a Commanders jersey, though, having missed the past two games with a hamstring injury that's lingering from his time in the Big Easy.
The Commanders, surprisingly, have lost those two games -- coming against stout teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. While the two losses are tough, Washington now has a chance to prove themselves and come away with a big victory. They'll need Lattimore in the secondary to help them do such.
On Monday, Washington head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Lattimore, claiming they are "trending in a really strong way" with the star defensive back.
It's no shock Lattimore was held out of the team's second match since his arrival. They were on a short week, so it made sense for him to take extra time to get healthy.
A fully healthy Commanders squad is going to be quite dangerous, though a loss to the Eagles makes it seem as if they will have to earn an at-large playoff bid in the Wild Card rounds. They've got to prove they can take a punch like two straight losses and course-correct under the leadership of a rookie quarterback.
With No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels at the helm, Washington should be able to get back on track, though, and Kliff Kingsbury's offense will get back to putting big points on the board while Lattimore bolsters the defense.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Pair of Commanders Named as Sleepers to Earn Pro Bowl Honors
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution