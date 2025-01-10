Washington Commanders Name Captains For Playoff Push
The Washington Commanders have named their playoff captains as the team prepares for what they hope will be a deep postseason run. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz, safety Jeremy Reaves, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will serve as leaders both on and off the field. These players were selected for their performance, leadership, and ability to inspire their teammates during critical moments.
Throughout the regular season, the Commanders followed a unique approach by naming captains on a week-to-week basis. However, as the playoffs approach, the team has opted to name permanent postseason captains to establish a clear and consistent leadership structure during the high-stakes games ahead.
Washington has leaned on the leadership of these players all season, and their selection as playoff captains shows their value to the organization.
McLaurin’s ability to make game-changing plays, Wagner’s dominance on defense, Ertz’s reliability in clutch situations, Reaves’ special teams excellence, and Daniels’ rapid growth at quarterback give the team a well-rounded group to guide them through high-stakes matchups.
Fans in the nation’s capital are eager to see if this combination of veteran leadership and youthful energy can propel the team to glory.
As the postseason begins, the Commanders will look to their captains to set the tone for success in their game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs
• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
• Commanders Target Standout Wide Receiver In Latest Mock Draft