Commanders vs. Buccaneers Will Be Close, Says Analyst
The Washington Commanders are no strangers to close games, and that could very well be the case again in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The final four weeks of the Commanders season saw games go down to the wire, and Washington came out on top every single time.
However, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco doesn't believe that will be the case this time, predicting a 35-30 win for the Buccaneers.
"This is the first playoff game for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been special this season. Tampa Bay's defense is banged up, so I look for Daniels to have success throwing it. But the Bucs can score. They will also get some big plays from Baker Mayfield and then have Bucky Irving close it out with some tough running late," Prisco wrote.
In order for the Commanders to avoid this result, they have to come out of the gates strong, because it's harder to come back during the postseason than it is in the regular season. If they can do that, they just might be able to prove Prisco wrong.
