How Jayden Daniels Is Preparing For Commanders-Buccaneers Playoff Game
The Washington Commanders have turned the tide as a franchise. They went from a perennial mediocre club to a playoff team rapidly. In 2023, they were a four-win team. This year, they went 12-5 en route to a playoff berth.
While they were unable to win the NFC East division title -- which went to the Philadelphia Eagles -- the Commanders posted their best season since 1991, which turned out quite well for them.
The most impressive part of Washington's 12-win season? They were led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Heisman winner and LSU product has been superb throughout his inaugural NFL campaign, as he will end up as the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The Commanders now take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Weekend in what will be a Week 1 rematch between the two exhilarating teams and a battle between two former Heisman-winning quarterbacks.
How has Daniels, preparing for his first NFL playoff game, prepared? Has it been any different than the regular season? Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury broke down the approach.
“No, he's done a great job of week in, week out, just saying, ‘What did we do good last game? What do we need to work on?’ And really attacking those areas. And so, we've kept that same plan," Kingsbury explained. "He's a guy who likes competition, likes big moments, and so nothing has changed as far as preparation goes.”
The Commanders and Buccaneers should provide high-level play, and it could easily be a high-scoring affair. Tampa Bay scored 37 points when the two teams met in the first contest. Washington's offense has since improved mightily.
