Commanders called a top threat to the Eagles’ NFL dominance
The Washington Commanders were two wins away from winning the Super Bowl last season, which is a far cry from where they have been for 30 years.
The strong finish last season has the Commanders' expectations at an all-time high going into 2025.
NFL.com analyst Jeffri Chadiha named the Commanders as one of six teams that could dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl champions this season.
READ MORE: Two Commanders legends featured in best college football players list
Commanders among contenders for Super Bowl
"Washington was the feel-good story of 2024, which amounts to good and bad news. The good news is that head coach Dan Quinn immediately established a winning culture within a franchise that had been languishing for years and found a burgeoning superstar in quarterback Jayden Daniels, last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year. The bad news is that the Commanders won't be sneaking up on anybody any longer," Chadiha wrote.
"General manager Adam Peters was once again aggressive in his second offseason on the job, as he engineered trades for former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and former Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Washington still needs more help when it comes to rushing the passer, but it's obvious how this team wants to win games. The Commanders plan on putting as much pressure as possible on opponents with Daniels engineering a prolific offense. Last season, Washington went on a seven-game winning streak before losing to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game. The Commanders scored at least 30 points in four of those wins, including 45 in a Divisional Round victory at Detroit and 36 in a Week 16 triumph over Philadelphia. The Commanders ultimately proved last season that they're not intimidated by anyone.
"This season will bring a different set of tests, including adjusting to how defenses attack Daniels in Year 2 -- remember the struggles that the highly touted Texans experienced last year after quarterback C.J. Stroud had exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2023? -- and whether Washington can handle life as a perceived heavyweight."
The other teams included on the list were the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Commanders will have the first crack at making the Eagles' path towards a repeat difficult in the NFC East, and if they end up winning the division, Philadelphia's chances at another championship will decrease significantly.
READ MORE: Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' rookie says slide to 7th Round was ‘meant to be’
• Commanders RB sends grit-fueled message ahead of 2025 NFL Season
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels praised as one of NFL's best young stars
• Former Commanders standout gets the recognition he deserves