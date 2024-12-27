Commander Country

Commanders Need RBs to Step Up vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders running back room needs to improve.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are coming off a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they struggled in a key area.

Outside of Jayden Daniels' 81 rushing yards, the running backs combined for just 32 between Brian Robinson Jr., Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is putting an emphasis on the ground game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Yeah, you got to practice it better," Kingsbury said. "I think that's our biggest deal. This time of year, you don't get a ton of practice reps. Got to keep guys healthy and there's a lot of injuries. And so, when we do practice, it's gotta be intentional, gotta nail it. And I think that's an area we can definitely improve this week. So, they played at a much higher level recently and there's no doubt they're doing a great job against the run, but this week's about us and getting better in that department.”

If the Commanders can find some success running the ball against the Falcons, their chances of winning the game will increase, and then they can run right into the postseason.

