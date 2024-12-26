Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson Named Delaware State Head Coach
A former member of the Washington Commanders franchise is entering the coaching game.
According to Jeff Lightsy Jr., Delaware State is hiring three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson as its head coach.
The move comes just days after Norfolk State hired Michael Vick to the same position.
Some college football programs are following a trend to hire big-time NFL names as a head coach despite a lack of experience as an assistant to help recruit big names to them.
Now, the 38-year-old Jackson will return to the DMV, where he called home from 2014-16, as a head coach of an FCS program.
During his three years in Washington, Jackson caught for over 1,000 yards twice. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens over the course of his career.
While his best years were with the Eagles, Jackson had a positive impact during his time in Washington, and he will likely use some of his experience and connections to the area to help him with his coaching job at Delaware State.
