New Target Emerging for the Commanders Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
For weeks now people have been clamoring for Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters to make a trade.
Specifically, those who have a vested interest in the Commanders' continued success have wanted Peters and head coach Dan Quinn to add a cornerback and/or edge rusher.
Names like Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome II have been thrown out there as potential targets. But if Peters had made that trade in the past two weeks, then he couldn't make a move to bring New Orleans Saints star Marshon Lattimore to Washington.
"While the Saints fired Dennis Allen after a seven-game losing streak, it doesn't sound like it'll be a firesale before tomorrow's trade deadline," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening. "They have gotten calls and could move the likes of CB Marshon Lattimore. But a widespread selloff seems unlikely."
While New Orleans may not be selling all of its pieces, the Commanders would likely only be interested in the one - the one Pelissero says might be available.
Now, the conflict here comes in the form of compensation. In their trade pitch sending Lattimore to Washington, 33rd Team presented an idea of sending a 2025 3rd Round NFL Draft pick to the Saints for the cornerback.
Doing so would leave the Commanders with one in the third round as they have two currently stemming from the trade of receiver Jahan Dotson. In theory, that could possibly turn trading Dotson and a 5th-round pick in next year's draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Lattimore and two 2025 7th-round picks. It's not a bad deal if you ask us.
Lattimore turns 29 years old next May and was a first-round pick by New Orleans in the 2017 NFL Draft.
While he hasn't recorded an interception this season he has 15 in his career and at least one in every year he's played up to now.
He's a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and is under contract through 2026 but has no guaranteed money left following this season and less than $1 million still due on his guarantees this season.
Following its bye week in Week 14 of the season, Washington visits the Saints in New Orleans.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Continue to Stand at the Top of the NFC East Division
• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants
• Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect to Score vs. Giants