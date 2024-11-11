Commanders Lose Grip on NFC East Division Lead Following Week 10
The NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, so while the Washington Commanders have been in first place in the NFC East Division since Week 2 they knew competition was hot on their heels throughout.
Dropping their third game of the year the Commanders opened the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the No. 1 slot in the division for the first time since Week 1, and they did just that.
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys pretty easily, the Eagles jumped into the top spot in the division with Washington now nipping at their heals from No. 2. Here's the full breakdown of what happened this week in the NFC East.
NO. 1 - PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (7-2)
Week 10 Result: Win at Dallas Cowboys, 34-6
The Cowboys kept things close in the first half against Philadelphia this weekend and traild by just one score heading into halftime.
After shutting Dallas out in the second half, however, while scoring 20 more points of their own the Eagles ran away with the win and actually got to rest most of their key players later in the game.
Week 11 Opponent: vs. Washington Commanders (7-3), Thursday Night Football
NO. 2 - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-3)
Week 10 Result: Loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-27
The Commanders won the turnover differential and the key middle quarter - the stretch from halfway through the second quarter to halfway through the third - yet came away unsuccessful against the Steelers in Week 10.
What makes it even more heartbreaking is that they fell just inches shy of converting their final fourth down of the game which would have set them up at the Pittsburgh 41-yard line with one minute and 28 seconds left and all three timeouts.
Needing just a field goal to take the lead and win the game, it's very likely the Commanders will get their eighth win of the season if they get those inches.
The good news is, a win on Thursday night not only would put Washington back in the driver's seat, it would make it the only NFC East team without a loss inside the division.
Week 11 Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles (7-2), Thursday Night Football
NO. 3 - DALLAS COWBOYS (3-6)
Week 10 Result: Loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 34-6
There was hope in Cowboys-land that the team would recapture some Cooper Rush magic of the past as he stepped in for quarterback Dak Prescott who may be lost for the season to a hamstring injury.
Instead, they got a 13-for-23 passing performance that produced just 45 yards and a passer rating of 61.7.
Things are bad for Dallas, and may only get worse, which certainly won't make most of the readers on this page very sad.
Week 11 Opponent: vs. Houston Texans (6-4)
NO. 4 - NEW YORK GIANTS (2-8)
Week 10 Result: Loss at Carolina Panthers, 20-17
The last team that lost to the Panthers had their head coach get fired for it.
So when the Giants fell to Carolina Sunday morning there were questions being asked about whether or not head coach Brian Daboll would suffer the same fate, even though team leadership already stated earlier this year that new job changes would happen this year.
Week 11 Opponent: BYE
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Small Mistakes Add Up in Commanders 28-27 Loss to Steelers
• Bobby Wagner Swaps Jersey With Steelers QB Russell Wilson
• 'It Hurts Me a Lot,' Says Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste After TD Play
• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Felt' Steelers Defense in Loss