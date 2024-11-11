Commander Country

Small Mistakes Add Up in Commanders 28-27 Loss to Steelers

A hard-fought game slipped away from the Commanders as small mistakes piled up, leading to a narrow 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders took a tough 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Despite the Commanders putting up a serious fight, in the end, the small details added up and cost them the win.

“I mean, the little things always add up,” the Commanders quarterback said after the game. “Everybody sees just the one big play, but it’s the little things that add up. How could we execute the drive before maybe, you know. We didn’t kick a field goal in that second, we go down and score it could be a different game.”

Washington showed flashes of real potential, but those overlooked details kept them from closing it out. Both sides of the ball had their standout moments, but a lack of consistency held the team back when it mattered most.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The offensive line especially struggled to protect Daniels, leading to sacks and missed chances to build a rhythm. And between red-zone slip-ups and ill-timed penalties, the Commanders couldn’t fully capitalize on their chances.

“These are the little things that always add up to the game,” Daniels added. “And I have to go back and watch the film and see where we’re at with our details.”

The Commanders now have to lock in and tighten up those finer points. With just a few days before they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, the team is in for a quick turnaround.


This short week leaves little room for error, which means they’ll need to learn from Sunday’s close call against the Steelers, addressing the big-picture issues and the smaller details that added up to their downfall.

