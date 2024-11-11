Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Felt' Steelers Defense in Loss
The Washington Commanders record took a hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offensive struggles were front and center. Pittsburgh’s defense dominated, and the Commanders couldn’t keep up.
“Obviously, down in the run game,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said post-game. “Linebackers were aggressive and tackling,” Quinn explained, “and caused some of the negative plays to put us into some longer downs for third down, so I thought that was one thing.”
The Steelers defensive line, strengthened with key players back in action, presented pressure and a challenge for Washington, forcing rushed decisions and costly mistakes.
Quinn noted how Pittsburgh’s defense is “driven by their rush,” which was amplified by the return of key players. “And when they added some players back into the mix,” he said, “I certainly felt their energy and defensive style coming to life.”
Despite having success earlier in the season, the Commanders offense couldn’t find answers this time. Their struggles in the run and passing game proved costly. “They had some really good run-throughs,” Quinn pointed out.
If they want to add more 'W's in the win column, the Commanders need to tighten up offensively. That means finding ways to disrupt the opponent’s defensive rhythm. And if a few strategic changes are what it takes to stay competitive, it’s time to make those moves.
As they head into the heart of the season, the Commanders need to lock in and find and keep that offensive rhythm even when it’s against some of the best opposing defenses. A strong offense isn’t just a “nice-to-have”—it’s what will keep them in the playoff conversation and, hopefully, add more wins in the season.
