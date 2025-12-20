How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders, TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Washington Commanders were finally able to get back into the win column against the New York Giants in Week 15 and will now get a chance to play spoiler down the stretch.

In the first meeting since last year's NFC Championship game, Washington will get the Philadelphia Eagles at home in a Saturday matchup before facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders take on the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Details

• Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders



• Date: Saturday, December 20th



• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM EST



• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium

What channel is Eagles vs. Commanders on?

The Commanders-Eagles game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to stream Eagles vs. Commanders live

Fans can stream the game live on:



• NFL+ (mobile only)



• FuboTV (free trial available)



• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)



• Eagles Radio Network (SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia)



• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Eagles vs. Commanders betting odds

• Spread: Commanders +7



• Over/Under: 44.5



• Moneyline: Commanders +275, Eagles -345

Eagles vs. Commanders preview

The Washington Commanders finally ended their losing streak, defeating the New York Giants in Week 15 to bring some life and confidence back to the team. They will now have a chance to build off that and play spoiler against their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game.

Neither team has looked close to what they were a season ago. The Commanders have one of the worst records in the NFL due to numerous injuries, including to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is now shut down for the rest of the season, providing an opportunity for backup Marcus Mariota.

The Eagles are still the favorite to win the division, but both sides of the ball have lacked that punch from last year. Saquon Barkley has yet to really get going, and despite coming off his best performance of the year in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jalen Hurts has struggled, which is a nice way to put it.

The Commanders are heavy underdogs in this one, but they have a chance to play spoiler and muck up the playoff scenarios. Look for Washington to lean heavily on their running game with Jacory Croskey-Merritt showing signs of life again. The Commanders can score, but if they want to come away with the victory, their defense will need to show up.

READ MORE: Commanders starter who they traded for won‘t play against Eagles

