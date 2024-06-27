Washington Commanders Offseason Changes Continue With New Hires and Promotions Announced
The Washington Commanders have made a slew of offseason changes to their franchise. The changes have come at all levels from in-house promotions to outside hires with the largest of them all happening with the on-field coaching staff.
The Commanders are not yet finished with offseason moves within the organization as earlier this week they announced 10 new personnel hires/promotions and 13 new football support staff moves.
Among the changes are promotions for new Vice President of Football Communications Sean DeBarbieri, newly promoted Senior Advisor to the General Manager Doug Williams, and Sarah Szabo being promoted from Coordinator of Football Administration to Assistant to the General Manager.
Another notable move to mention is that former Senior Vice President of Football Strategy, Eugene Shen, who was one of Josh Harris' first hires, will be leaving the franchise, however, it appears that he will reportedly still work within Harris' sports empire.
Some changes, hires, or promotions are larger in the grand scheme of things, but overall no matter how small each individual will be relied upon to do their duty in making the franchise the best that it can be from top to bottom.
The full list of promotions and hires:
Personnel Department
Position
Doug Williams
Senior Advisor to the General Manager
Chris White
Director of Pro Scouting
Sarah Szabo
Assistant to the General Manager
Dwaune Jones
National Scout
Jack Quagliarello
Pro Scout
Dustin Regan
College Scout
Charles Brensinger, Alberto de la Guardia, Mitch Sterner, and Miles Turner
Scouting Assistants
Football Support Staff
Position
Rob Rogers
Vice President of Football Administration
Sean DeBarbieri
Vice President of Football Communications
Dylan Thompson
Senior Director of Team Support and Advancement
Cody Cejda
Director of Process Innovation
Brooks Santanello
Director of Video Operations
Doug Drewry
Manager of Football Research & Development
Alexis Dotson
Coordinator of Player and Family Support
Travis Ho
Coaching Analyst
Connor Nickol
Coaching Analyst
Jerod Carrier
Manager of Football Communications
Samantha Fristachi
Football Communications Coordinator
Matt Peterson
Football Operations Coordinator
Cyrus Daniels
Football Operations Assistant
