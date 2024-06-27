Commander Country

Washington Commanders Offseason Changes Continue With New Hires and Promotions Announced

The Commanders are continuing to make changes this offseason.

Caleb Skinner

Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during the NFL annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during the NFL annual league meetings at the JW Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have made a slew of offseason changes to their franchise. The changes have come at all levels from in-house promotions to outside hires with the largest of them all happening with the on-field coaching staff.

The Commanders are not yet finished with offseason moves within the organization as earlier this week they announced 10 new personnel hires/promotions and 13 new football support staff moves.

READ MORE: Where Does Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rank Among Rookie Quarterbacks?

Among the changes are promotions for new Vice President of Football Communications Sean DeBarbieri, newly promoted Senior Advisor to the General Manager Doug Williams, and Sarah Szabo being promoted from Coordinator of Football Administration to Assistant to the General Manager.

Another notable move to mention is that former Senior Vice President of Football Strategy, Eugene Shen, who was one of Josh Harris' first hires, will be leaving the franchise, however, it appears that he will reportedly still work within Harris' sports empire.

Some changes, hires, or promotions are larger in the grand scheme of things, but overall no matter how small each individual will be relied upon to do their duty in making the franchise the best that it can be from top to bottom.

The full list of promotions and hires:

Personnel Department

Position

Doug Williams

Senior Advisor to the General Manager

Chris White

Director of Pro Scouting

Sarah Szabo

Assistant to the General Manager

Dwaune Jones

National Scout

Jack Quagliarello

Pro Scout

Dustin Regan

College Scout

Charles Brensinger, Alberto de la Guardia, Mitch Sterner, and Miles Turner

Scouting Assistants

Football Support Staff

Position

Rob Rogers

Vice President of Football Administration

Sean DeBarbieri

Vice President of Football Communications

Dylan Thompson

Senior Director of Team Support and Advancement

Cody Cejda

Director of Process Innovation

Brooks Santanello

Director of Video Operations

Doug Drewry

Manager of Football Research & Development

Alexis Dotson

Coordinator of Player and Family Support

Travis Ho

Coaching Analyst

Connor Nickol

Coaching Analyst

Jerod Carrier

Manager of Football Communications

Samantha Fristachi

Football Communications Coordinator

Matt Peterson

Football Operations Coordinator

Cyrus Daniels

Football Operations Assistant

READ MORE: Terry McLaurin Says New Washington Commanders Offense 'Playing With a Lot of Energy'

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season. 

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders Connecting Thanks to Coaching Staff Says WR Terry McLaurin

San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk 'Wouldn't Mind Playing' for Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers Star Has High Praise For Washington Commanders Free Agent Addition

NFL 'Bold Prediction' Bodes Well For Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News