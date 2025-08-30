Commanders offseason trade for Deebo Samuel will define 2025
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is going into his first season with his new team.
The Commanders acquired him in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason for a fifth-round pick. ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes Samuel could have a big factor in how well the Commanders perform this season.
"Samuel was already an intriguing player when the Commanders traded for him: a wide receiver barely ever used down the field, best creating after the catch and beyond his athletic prime, but perhaps with some seasons left in the tank. As things have developed further -- the recently resolved training camp holdout from Terry McLaurin and the lack of wide receiver depth -- Samuel has become even more important," Solak wrote.
"The Commanders expect to spread and shred the field again, so Samuel figures to consistently get six or seven touches a game as a backfield option or receiver on quick run-pass options (RPOs). They need him to be dynamic, and while he wasn't the same player last season as he was prior to that, he still is above average. Samuel was 12th among all skill-position players in yards after catch (YAC) over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. (New teammate Austin Ekeler was eighth.) If Samuel doesn't bring the juice, the Commanders' options to replace his unique role are understandably thin."
Samuel is an X-Factor for Commanders
Samuel is expected to form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with Terry McLaurin now that he is officially out of his contract holdout.
Samuel should open up the offense by giving quarterback Jayden Daniels a strong slot receiver to take some attention off of McLaurin on the outside.
Samuel will make his Commanders debut when the team hosts the New York Giants for the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
