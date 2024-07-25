Washington Commanders Revolving Door at QB Solved by Arrival of Jayden Daniels?
The Washington Commanders selected former LSU Tiger standout QB Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the full expectation that he would one day become the team's starter and franchise quarterback of the future with the hopes of turning their QB misfortune around.
The struggles at quarterback for the Commanders isn't some recent mishap; they've struggled in this area for the better part of 20 years. Per Sharp Football, the Washington Commanders have had 25, yes 25, starting quarterbacks since 2002. An even more glaring, and shocking, metric is that out of those 25 starters, only THREE went on to post a record above .500: Todd Collins, Alex Smith, and Taylor Heinicke.
Three guys you likely wouldn't have had on the list. RGIII couldn't do it, nor could Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum, Sam Howell, Rex Grossman, or Mark Brunell.
Needless to say, things haven't been all that great at the QB position for the Commanders over the past two decades, but the franchise, under new ownership and staff, is looking towards Jayden Daniels as the guy to flip the switch although the team isn't wanting to publicly announce him as the starter until later.
The Commanders brought in veteran Marcus Mariota this offseason, but from rumblings, it seems as though Mariota will eventually become Daniels' backup once the team finally spills the least-kept secret in the league by naming Daniels the starter.
25 quarterbacks in 22 years. Only three above .500. All it will take now for the Commanders to turn their luck is for QB No. 26, Jayden Daniels, to come out and begin to shift the tides of a bottom-dwelling team that is looking to return to the promised lands of old.
