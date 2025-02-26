Commanders OT did 'great job' in rookie season, says general manager
The Washington Commanders arguably had the best rookie class from the 2024 NFL Draft, headlined by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
However, it wasn't all Daniels who made the Commanders successful. Third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman stepped in, impressing his team throughout his rookie season.
Commanders impressed with Coleman
"I think Brandon did a great job," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said.
"I think Brandon did a really, really admirable job when you talk about coming in and being a left tackle all year. And it's a tough position in the NFL and I think he's going to keep getting better and we're really excited about his future. And he is the right type of guy too. He's tough, he's athletic, he's only going to get better. So, we're really excited about his future."
Coleman will look to build off of his rookie year with the Commanders in 2025.
