Commanders OT did 'great job' in rookie season, says general manager

The Washington Commanders are happy with their rookie offensive lineman in his first season.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders arguably had the best rookie class from the 2024 NFL Draft, headlined by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, it wasn't all Daniels who made the Commanders successful. Third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman stepped in, impressing his team throughout his rookie season.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders impressed with Coleman

"I think Brandon did a great job," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said.

"I think Brandon did a really, really admirable job when you talk about coming in and being a left tackle all year. And it's a tough position in the NFL and I think he's going to keep getting better and we're really excited about his future. And he is the right type of guy too. He's tough, he's athletic, he's only going to get better. So, we're really excited about his future."

Coleman will look to build off of his rookie year with the Commanders in 2025.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

