Commanders OT Brandon Coleman Received 'Helping Hand' from Nick Allegretti
East Rutherford, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants in a very physical 27-22 win on Sunday afternoon inside MetLife Stadium.
For the most part, it would appear the Commanders came out of the contest on top of the NFC East Division and relatively unscathed.
But that's not because there wasn't a physical toll to the latest Washington win on the ledger, the seventh in nine weeks in a year many experts projected the team to come in around 6 for the whole season.
Specifically, rookie offensive tackle Brandon Coleman apparently experienced a digit-related injury. But he didn't turn to team medical staff to fix his problem. Instead, he asked guard Nick Allegretti to address the issue.
"Had to pop the finger back in. I mean, I almost went down queasy," Allegretti told NBC Sports' JP Finlay. "Did not enjoy that. He's like, 'Just pull it,' so I looked away and we got her back in."
Allegretti said he'd done that to his own finger before, but never to another person or teammate, and it's clearly not an experience he's looking to have again anytime soon.
As for Coleman, his teammates willingness to go outside his comfort zone helped keep the rookie in the game in his return from a concussion suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
"B.C.'s done an incredible job. I mean, just the composure that he's shown week in, week out, getting asked to go - Brian Burns is a good edge rusher, being one-on-one on him most of the day, I mean, he has done an incredible job."
We knew this team was one that truly relied on and trusted one another, and that fact has been demonstrated several times during the season already.
But this story might display that trust and willingness to pick each other up - or put each other back in place - when need be.
