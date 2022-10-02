Commanders vs. Cowboys Notebook: 3 Observations From Washington's 3rd Straight Loss

The Washington Commanders (1-3) are heading back home shaking their heads after a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

During the loss, several patterns began to resurface from previous weeks as we learn more about who the Commanders really are a quarter of the way into the season.

Here are three observations ...

JAHAN DOTSON IS FOR REAL

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson nabbed his fourth touchdown in as many games to start his career.

Per Next Gen Stats, Dotson had a 28 percent chance to catch the touchdown on the grab, the second time this season he's caught a score with less than a 30 percent chance to make the reception.

Dotson has made his presence known, but the rest of the offense struggled to find ways to beat the talented Cowboys defense.

PENALTIES PLAGUING WASHINGTON

The Commanders looked like one of the most undisciplined teams in the league on Sunday, allowing 11 yards on 136 penalties.

A lot of these penalties were part of big chunk plays on defense or offensive possessions that made things far more difficult for them. While the Cowboys defense played well today, the Commanders had opportunities to respond. Unfortunately, they made their job much harder and beat themselves.

OFFENSIVE LINE MUST GET BETTER

The Commanders allowed just two sacks today against the Cowboys, a better effort than they gave last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't tell the full story.

Wentz was hit seven times and did a good job throwing it away. Sometimes, the result would be intentional grounding, which is basically a sack without the box score tally.

The Cowboys' front seven forced Wentz to get rid of the football quickly, which takes away the biggest strength of the Commanders' offense ... the receivers.

While Dotson had the touchdown, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel struggled to produce, combining for six catches for 53 yards.

Dotson needs to keep grinding, while the offense needs to clean things up if it wants to grab a much-needed win next week against the Tennessee Titans at home.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.