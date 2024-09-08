Commanders vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions, Preview
The Washington Commanders are headed to sunny Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 1 matchup to begin the season. There has been much to talk about with this Commanders team from staff to roster and we finally will get an idea of what the team will look like. We have all your information and analysis for the upcoming matchup between the Commanders and Buccaneers right here.
Commanders at Buccaneers Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Sunday, September 8th, 4:25 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders at Buccaneers Preview
The Washington Commanders will have their hands full in their first game of the 2024 season against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is returning much of their 2023 divisional-round roster.
Most eyes will be on Jayden Daniels in this contest as the explosive dual-threat rookie quarterback makes his NFL debut. There will likely be ups and downs with Daniels as he tries to decipher Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles' defense. The Bucs' defense is led by future Hall of Fame linebacker Lavonte David who will be in command throughout the game of getting the defense prepared to face Daniels's ability to both run and throw.
The Buccaneers return Baker Mayfield after his one-year, prove-it deal a season ago, and he and new OC Liam Coen are going to look to test the Commanders' defense early. Washington's defense struggled mightily a season ago, so hopefully with the improvements they made along the defensive line and linebacker room, they will be able to pull things together.
It is unknown what the Commanders will actually look like until toe meets leather on Sunday, but the Commanders have a plan and it will be up to them to follow the model and achieve there goals. Washington will come into this one fairly healthy with just a few missing pieces being out for the contest.
Prediction For Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders are a team without an identity at this point. They will get their first shot at showing what they are all about this Sunday against the Buccaneers and it all starts with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels will be making his NFL debut and although he possesses elite dual-threat ability there are bound to be some rookie mistakes.
Daniels's inexperience coupled with the fact that the Commanders aren't quite the cohesive unit that the Buccaneers are pushes me in the direction of taking the Bucs in this one. Buccaneers win this one in an offensive showcase 31-21.
