Commanders provide update on Terry McLaurin’s chances to return vs. Bears
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still recovering from a quad injury he suffered earlier in the season.
McLaurin made a massive catch that nearly ended in a touchdown back in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he hurt his quad and hasn't been seen since. However, McLaurin has a chance to return when the team faces off against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
“Yeah, we're optimistic and we'll have more information as the week goes on to see where they're at with he and [WR] Noah [Brown] and [T/G] Sam Cosmi and a few other guys that are kind of trending in the right way," Quinn said.
"We'll make sure we take all the right steps. Just like we do with all the guys. If they're able to, you know, fully express how they play and do the thing, then we're there. And if not, we'll have to keep waiting, but we won't decide yet. But with having an extra day, that never hurts going into it. But as we get a few more days from now, I think I'll have a better sense for if it's able to be done and what it looks like and how they're responding to it.”
Commanders could get McLaurin back soon
Getting McLaurin back is crucial for the Commanders offense. While players like Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Deebo Samuel have held the fort down, the Commanders are far more dangerous with McLaurin on the field.
McLaurin's return will put the Commanders in a position to be one of the best offenses in the league. Though McLaurin has struggled for the Commanders this season, logging just 10 catches for 149 yards, his presence forces opposing defensive coordinators to change their game plans.
If McLaurin can come back and play to the level he was back in 2024, the Commanders could make their climb back up the NFC East standings.
