Commanders coach defends going for two in overtime

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders fell to 3-9 on the season after a 27-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL Season.

The game was close from start to finish and featured multiple lead changes between the Commanders and their visitors, ultimately ending on a bold decision to go for a two-point conversion in overtime.

After the Broncos drove down the field to start the overtime period with a touchdown and extra point of their own, Washington matched the touchdown with a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota to receiver Terry McLaurin. Faced with the decision to try for a tie and potentially end the game knotted up and going for the win, there was no debate for head coach Dan Quinn.

'No Debate' on Going for Two

"No. Going into it, into the overtime spot, I thought that would be the way that we would go. I kind of think of that as like a third possession in a way, to say if you get on D and you go, you can tie, or you can go and, you know, like that's the way if you tie, you got to stop and get it back again. So, that was the strategy all along," Quinn said following the game.

"I knew before the drive started, like, ‘Hey, we're going to score and we're going to go for two’. Then you're in all four-down territory. So, it's more strategy in that way."

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Locker Room Support

Like basically any decision a head coach makes during the course of a game, there are going to be those who disagree with him. This decision is no different.

However, if you go searching for those to say Quinn made the wrong move Sunday night, you’ll have to stay out of his locker room.

“I think we earned the right to go out there and try to win that game,” McLaurin said. “Nobody wants to even a tie, and two minutes left, you don't want to give them a chance to come back and try to win the game. So we don't regret that decision at all."

Mariota added, "I loved it. I don’t think there was any doubt in our minds across the board. I appreciate the confidence from Q. It was just unfortunate we weren’t able to convert."

Even if you go to the opposite side of the contest looking for someone to say Quinn made the wrong decision, you’ll have to go to someone other than Denver head coach Sean Payton, who said after the game that it "makes sense. Like I told you, I felt while they were driving and they moved into the red zone, I kind of felt like that if they scored, they were going to go for two. And so that wasn't surprising."

Ultimately, Washington tried to get a pass out to running back Jeremy McNichols against zero coverage, giving the Broncos maximum pass-rushing ability to try and disrupt the play.

While the decision left McNichols open, linebacker Nik Bonitto was able to run free and get a hand on the ball, knocking it off course and to the ground to seal the Broncos' win.

'I Hate the Outcome, But I Loved the Fight'

That’s football. "Two teams, like, going for it, throwing punches back and forth, and you know, I hate the outcome, but I loved the fight,” Quinn said about the game. “It's been tough as hell for a while. And I thought our guys played hard as hell."

McLaurin, playing in just his fifth game so far this season, added, “That's what you expect. I think, as men in the locker room, we have a lot of pride in what we do. And in the face of adversity, when things don't go your way, it's a testament to who you are, how you still show up to work."

READ MORE: Commanders lose heartbreaker in overtime vs. Broncos



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders injury report has three out vs. Broncos

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking

• Commanders offense gets a boost as Deebo Samuel excited for star WR return

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension