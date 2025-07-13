Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels can dominate in second season

Jayden Daniels could be strong for the Washington Commanders in his second year in the NFL.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels introduced himself to the NFL last season in a major way.

He took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in a landslide and the Commanders reached the NFC Championship for the first time in over 30 years as a result.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon explains how Daniels can take another step towards total league domination in the upcoming season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daniels can dominate NFL with Commanders

"Not only did the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year begin to dominate with a 105.5 passer rating in his final five games of 2025, but his team has also given him Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil this offseason," Gagnon wrote.

Daniels has a better supporting cast than he did last year, which should help him play even better than he did in 2024.

He could have a bigger target on his back from other teams that could learn from him and prepare better based on the plays he put on film in his rookie season, but Daniels has the ability to adapt to what other defenses are giving him.

Daniels will have to do that in order to succeed with the Commanders, and it's something a lot of young quarterbacks who find instant success deal with.

If Daniels can overcome that and prove his rookie year wasn't a fluke, he should be one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a long time.

