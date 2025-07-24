Commanders QB Jayden Daniels debuts new physique as training camp begins
This offseason, fans quickly noticed a physical transformation in second-year Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Listed at 6'4", Daniels has traded in the “slender” and “lanky” frame he entered the league with for a noticeably bulkier build, something he’s been intentional about heading into Year 2.
Last season, Daniels impressed with his ability to avoid big hits, using his quickness and legs to escape pressure. But even with the Commanders’ front office making upgrades to the offensive line this offseason, Daniels made sure to prepare for the inevitable contact that comes with being a mobile quarterback.
“Yeah, I don’t know too much stamina-wise, obviously that comes with your conditioning,” Daniels said during a press conference on the first day of training camp. “But [I want to] be able to soften the blow as much as possible.”
With expectations higher in his second season, Daniels is looking to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. After a breakout rookie campaign that helped lead Washington to the playoffs, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year knows defenders will be gunning for him. His physical growth is just one part of his preparation to handle that pressure.
“That helps out, obviously those guys might get a good shot on you, and they weigh a lot more than I do,” Daniels said. “So, just being able to try to build more muscle to absorb those hits.”
Daniels' new physical upgrade demonstrates his mindset as he heads into his second year and as training camp kicks off, he’s not just focused on making plays; he’s preparing to endure a long season and lead his team deeper into the postseason.
