Commanders and Eagles set for bidding war in Myles Garrett sweepstakes?
INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL Scouting Combine is where the real offseason starts, some believe, and it is a place where the Washington Commanders have already let it be known that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is available to discuss a trade to one of the 31 other teams in the league.
This week is also a time when the Commanders could be getting into talks about trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett–no matter what their general manager, Andrew Berry, says about it.
Another Garrett-related storyline is emerging from Indianapolis, however, and it has Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles pitted against one another in their classic rivalry forms.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles "would not want to see (Myles Garrett) go to the Washington Commanders," he shared on Get Up! "If that was to gain traction, Howie Roseman should likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Browns to refuse."
Spin it however you want, but the bottom line is this comes down to respect, and Roseman either has so much of it for Garrett that he believes the addition of him alone could put the Commanders in a position to dethrone his Eagles or so much for the division rivalry that he knows the team is one great player away from doing so on their own.
Regardless, if it is a game of chicken Roseman wants, the Browns will certainly be up for any bidding war, especially one that includes NFC East Division rivals trying to outbid each other. At least, they will be once they realize they don't have the leverage they hope they do.
It would be interesting to see what might happen if Washington general manager Adam Peters were willing to come up with the speculated two first-round picks needed to get Garrett from Cleveland and what Roseman would spend from his cache in Philadelphia to keep it from happening.
READ MORE: Report: Commanders looking to trade two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Top wide receivers to watch for at the NFL Combine for the Commanders
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency