Deebo Samuel sends message to 49ers after being traded to Commanders
The Commanders have made it very clear since after the season wrapped up in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles that they’d be agressive in offseason moves.
After the rookie season former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels had, it makes complete sense and almost mandatory for Dan Quinn to do so. Daniels put together a historic rookie season throwing 25 touchdowns and 2,568 yards with 891 yards on the ground.
With a bright future answered at the quarterback position, Washington is looking to add talent around Daniels and looks like they have started that process early.
On Saturday evening, news broke that the Commanders traded for 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 5th-round pick.
There was some buzz that the Commanders were interested in Samuel’s talents certainly with the ties to current GM Adam Peters who previously worked as an assistant general manager for the 49ers.
Deebo Samuel sends message to 49ers after Commanders trade
After the news hit social media, Samuel was quick to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the San Francisco 49ers and its fanbase.
“Appreciate yall for everything!!!!!” said Samuel with a video post highlighting some of his plays while in the the gold and scarlet. The former First-team All-Pro wide receiver has been controversial during his time in San Francisco but the Commanders are hoping this is a reset joining a young star quarterback in Daniels.
Samuels joins Terry McLaurin in the wide receiver room but there are still plenty of moves Quinn, Peters, and the Washington front office are going to want to make in the NFL Draft and NFL free agency to reach back to the NFC Championship and potential Super Bowl next season.
