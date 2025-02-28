Proposed trade sends Commanders' Jonathan Allen to Cardinals
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen may have played his final down for the franchise.
The Pro Bowler taken in the first round out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft is the longest-tenured member of the team.
However, the Commanders have given Allen the option to seek out trades across the league, and Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes he could be dealt to the Arizona Cardinals for two Day 3 picks.
Allen to the Cardinals?
"Allen has a $22.3 million cap hit for 2025. But none of his $15.5 million base salary is guaranteed, so trade suitors could use a contract restructuring to lessen his cap hit in the season to come," Davenport writes.
"There are no shortage of teams who could use help up front, but the Commanders aren't going to trade the two-time Pro Bowler to another NFC contender. However, the Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly viewed as a threat in the conference, and with over $76 million in cap space, they have plenty of room to absorb Allen's salary.
"Add in Arizona's need for help in the front seven, and it would be well-advised to see if a pair of Day 3 picks would be enough to get Washington to move on."
An Allen trade with any team can become official on Wednesday, March 12, which is the first day of the new league calendar year.
