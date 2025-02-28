Commander Country

Proposed trade sends Commanders' Jonathan Allen to Cardinals

The Washington Commanders could look to trade Jonathan Allen to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen may have played his final down for the franchise.

The Pro Bowler taken in the first round out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft is the longest-tenured member of the team.

However, the Commanders have given Allen the option to seek out trades across the league, and Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes he could be dealt to the Arizona Cardinals for two Day 3 picks.

READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn on skill player needs: 'We want to attack!'

Jonathan Alle
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen to the Cardinals?

"Allen has a $22.3 million cap hit for 2025. But none of his $15.5 million base salary is guaranteed, so trade suitors could use a contract restructuring to lessen his cap hit in the season to come," Davenport writes.

"There are no shortage of teams who could use help up front, but the Commanders aren't going to trade the two-time Pro Bowler to another NFC contender. However, the Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly viewed as a threat in the conference, and with over $76 million in cap space, they have plenty of room to absorb Allen's salary.

"Add in Arizona's need for help in the front seven, and it would be well-advised to see if a pair of Day 3 picks would be enough to get Washington to move on."

An Allen trade with any team can become official on Wednesday, March 12, which is the first day of the new league calendar year.

READ MORE: Top defensive tackle targets for Washington Commanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Dan Quinn faces a careful balancing act with the roster this offseason

• Commanders to talk contract extension of star WR in-house, per general manager

• Potential replacements for Jonathan Allen on Commanders' defensive line

• Commanders and Eagles set for bidding war in Myles Garrett sweepstakes?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News