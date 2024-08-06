Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Deep Connection to Veteran Star
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is just a rookie, but in order for the team to succeed, he will need to build bonds and relationships with his teammates on both sides of the football.
However, he already has one built in with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, one that he hopes to foster as the two are now teammates.
“Me and Bobby from the same hometown," Daniels said. "We are both from the Inland Empire, so we kind of have that connection off rip and I mean we don't even talk about football half the time. I mean, sometimes I might go up to him and say like, ‘What’d you see?’ But other times he'd be like, ‘oh, I got a sack.’ Or I’ll be like, you know, we're competing, we're talking shit. But most of the time it is really about basketball, everything we talk about. So that's a connection that me and Bobby have.”
Daniels' and Wagner's southern California roots have taken them all the way to the nation's capital through their own unique paths despite being 11 years apart in age. However, it's these types of relationships that will build a unified locker room and bring two sides together.
If Daniels can build relationships with other members on the team, it will only make the Commanders stronger going into the season.
