Commander Country

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Deep Connection to Veteran Star

Jayden Daniels is building bonds with his Washington Commanders teammates.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball on day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is just a rookie, but in order for the team to succeed, he will need to build bonds and relationships with his teammates on both sides of the football.

However, he already has one built in with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, one that he hopes to foster as the two are now teammates.

“Me and Bobby from the same hometown," Daniels said. "We are both from the Inland Empire, so we kind of have that connection off rip and I mean we don't even talk about football half the time. I mean, sometimes I might go up to him and say like, ‘What’d you see?’ But other times he'd be like, ‘oh, I got a sack.’ Or I’ll be like, you know, we're competing, we're talking shit. But most of the time it is really about basketball, everything we talk about. So that's a connection that me and Bobby have.”

Daniels' and Wagner's southern California roots have taken them all the way to the nation's capital through their own unique paths despite being 11 years apart in age. However, it's these types of relationships that will build a unified locker room and bring two sides together.

If Daniels can build relationships with other members on the team, it will only make the Commanders stronger going into the season.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Status Revealed vs. New York Jets

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•Washington Commanders CB Mike Sainristil, 'Listening to Vets and Seeking Guidance'

•Commanders Secondary Aiming At Being the 'Best Athletes On the Team'

•Best Quotes from Day 9 at Washington Commanders Training Camp

•Washington Commanders Notebook: 3 Linemen Missing from Training Camp Practice No. 9

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News