Washington Commanders CB Mike Sainristil, 'Listening to Vets and Seeking Guidance'
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil is in an interesting situation as a first-year pro football player.
While Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has preached competition across the board, Sainristil is one of the few players whose starting job has been relatively unchallenged this training camp.
"Sainristil has been somebody that's been really, consistently strong. It's run fits, it's coverage, it's all of it that goes into that position," the Washington coach said recently about his rookie defensive back. "Playing nickel is a lot like playing safety. There's run fits, there's calls, there's checks and things happen quickly, and Mikey has certainly shown he's up for the task to be in that spot.”
"I feel like I'm in a great spot mentally, physically taking care of myself, finding a routine for myself, listening to vets and seeking guidance, asking questions. So I love where we are right now."- Mike Sainristil, Commanders CB
Quinn isn't the only one noticing Sainristil's veteran-like consistency and presence. He's very quickly become a fan-favorite in this year's draft class and reporters can't say enough about his habit of being around the ball.
Even though he hasn't been able to make that signature splash play every rookie wants to make for his team, the consistency he's brought to the field has been invaluable. And it's the influence of the veterans around him he credits in part for how comfortable he's been able to get in the Commanders defense in a very short amount of time.
"I think the team's in a great spot right now, competing every single day, going hard, getting each other better," says Sainristil. "Coaches are doing a great job and then we're doing a great job taking coaching. Just coming out here, it's battling every single day. I feel like I'm in a great spot mentally, physically taking care of myself, finding a routine for myself, listening to vets and seeking guidance, asking questions. So I love where we are right now."
That confidence is going to be tested this week as Washington travels north for the first of two trips to New Jersey. This first one will be to participate in a joint practice session with the New York Jets followed by each team's first preseason game of the year.
Of course, the Commanders will also make their yearly trip north to face the New York Giants as well.
For team looking to shake the demons of the past this is an important trip. Washington hasn't done very well at MetLife Stadium in recent memory.
If Sainristil and his teammates can come out of this trip feeling successful then perhaps some of that 'mojo' can start working it's way toward the Commanders side.
It'd be a small step in the grand scheme of things, but an important one nonetheless. And the first real opportunity for rookies like Sainristil to convert lessons into production, and show that there truly is a new day arriving for Washington football.
