Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'Expected to Start' vs. Bears
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders got some good news before the game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Week 9.
After losing quarterback Jayden Daniels following the first offensive possession of the game last week the Commanders spent the week trying to figure out if he'd be available for this weekend's matchup.
Daniels missed the first two days of practice this week, but Washington was able to ramp him up with some reps on Friday, leading to more tests Saturday and Sunday, and according to FOX's Jay Glazer, all went well and the quarterback will not only be active, but wills tart against the Bears.
"Jayden Daniels is expected to start today against the Bears," the network shared in a social media post along with a video of Glazer's report
Daniels will still need to go through his usual warmup routine ahead of the game, but as long as there are no setbacks it appears the NFL will get its matchup between the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and the No. 1 overall pick, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams.
Both teams have impressed this season and exceeded many expectations with Washington out to a 5-2 start this season while the Bears come into the weekend with a 4-2 record coming off a bye.
The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from inside Northwest Stadium.
