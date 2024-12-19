Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record For Rookie of the Week Awards
A couple of weeks ago Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels tied Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert with eight Rookie of the Week honors with his play against the Tennessee Titans. Now, following a nail-biting 20-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, Daniels has tied the NFL record for the award - becoming even with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
While Daniels' numbers weren't eye-popping like we have seen throughout the 2024 season, he has been the catalyst for the Commanders' offense this season. In Week 15 against the Saints, Daniels completed over 80 percent of his passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, and despite being sacked a staggering eight times in the matchup he was also able to add 66 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
The Commanders' offense sputtered a bit in the second half of Week 15's game but Daniels two touchdown tosses to Terry McLaurin likely saved them on the day outside of their defense standing tall on a two-point conversion at the end of the game.
Daniels' ninth win of the Rookie of the Week award plants him as one of the best rookies ever after tying Roethlisberger, who reached this number 20 years ago back in 2004, and he will have three games left in the season in order to surpass the record as the Commanders continue to hunt for a playoff spot with much of that hanging on whether or not they can beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.
