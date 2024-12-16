Commanders Coach Reacts to Win Against Saints
The Washington Commanders are breathing a sigh of relief after beating the New Orleans Saints 20-19 in Week 15 at Caesars Superdome.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn was thrilled with his team after coming away with a win.
“For us to go and get one on the road is a big deal for us," Quinn said. "There is lots to clean up with those and we will, but that is just December and January football. We went all the way down on the last play and when we talked about the fight of the group, I think we embodied that. It’s all about becoming battle-hardened.”
Even though the Commanders nearly blew a two-score lead in the fourth quarter, wins this late in the season in the middle of a playoff race can be as ugly as they come, but as long as it ends the way it needs to, that is what matters at the end of the day.
The Commanders can learn a lot from the win, but they would much rather be taking these lessons with a victory in their pocket as opposed to a loss.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 16 against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
