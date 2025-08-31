Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. could carve out role in offense
Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. wasn't guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster, but he clinched one as the cuts came about last week.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained why Rodriguez made the roster and what excites the team about his growth.
"Consistent for one, I would say when somebody can demonstrate over and over again that they're willing to put the work in, find the right read, not just the physical skill, but mentally on the special teams. He's a player that this team really trusts," Quinn said.
"Consistent for one, I would say when somebody can demonstrate over and over again that they're willing to put the work in, find the right read, not just the physical skill, but mentally on the special teams. He's a player that this team really trusts," Quinn said.

"If you ask [Special Teams Coordinator] Larry [Izzo], yesterday he was giving the look on punt to another player who's playing the wing. That's the same spot Chris often plays. So, that move that he hit, he knows what stresses him. And so, I thought what a great example of Jeremy [Reaves] and him providing the look of things that can be troublesome to some of the other players. And if you can get your team to a spot like that where they're testing one another and pushing one another, that's a really big deal. And I think Chris is a great example of that.
"I saw it in the preseason games, whether he was just excited when Bill [RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt] had a big run against Cincinnati as he was for himself. And so, that doesn't happen all the time, but I like his fight. I like that he really worked hard to change his body, and those are things that when can people continue to show you that and then you pay attention.”
Rodriguez making strides for Commanders
The Commanders could look to give Rodriguez some carries during the season, but it appears the bulk of his work will be on special teams.
That being said, Rodriguez appears to capture the spirit of the team, which is important when building a foundation and culture.
Should Rodriguez continue to progress, he will be viewed as a more important player for the Commanders in the future.
