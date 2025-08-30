Commanders should be thrilled after Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers
The Washington Commanders are seeing a massive shakeup in the NFC East after the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
While the Cowboys finished third in the division last season, the Parsons trade should still have a significant impact in how the NFC East race shakes out for 2025.
Going into the season, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorites to win the division, while the Commanders, Cowboys and New York Giants fight for the other three spots. The Giants are projected to be in last place once again, but the Parsons trade puts the Commanders as the likely runner-up over the Cowboys.
Commanders benefit from Parsons trade
The Commanders are 2-6 in games where Parsons plays, so not having him on the opposing sideline twice a year will be a huge help for the team. Washington still has to play Parsons' Packers in Week 2, but that won't have as much of an effect on the NFC East standings as it has in the past.
The hope for the Cowboys is that the Parsons trade will help them build a better team down the line. The two first-round picks should help tremendously, but it won't have an impact in the 2025 season.
The Commanders' Super Bowl window is open now, so the Cowboys effectively taking a step back is huge for Washington.
The Cowboys still have a competitive team, but their defense will be easier to game plan against without Parsons in the mix. Every time the Commanders played the Cowboys, Parsons would be the best player on the field. Now, that title will go to someone else.
Dallas shouldn't be ruled out in the division race this year, but there chances have gotten far worse and Washington should be jumping for joy.
