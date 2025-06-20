Commanders running towards middle of the pack in RB rankings
The Washington Commanders are hoping to have a better running game in the upcoming season.
Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are leading the way, with Jeremy McNichols as the third-string and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt waiting in the wings for an opportunity.
Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman ranked all 32 running back rooms in the NFL, and the Commanders came in at No. 14 on the list.
"The Commanders don’t have a singular star in their running back room, but they do have a considerable amount of depth. Brian Robinson Jr. has proven reliable and led the unit with 928 rushing yards last season, including the playoffs. Austin Ekeler rebounded from a tough 2023 to earn a 69.8 PFF overall grade," Wasserman wrote.
"Third-stringer Jeremy McNichols recorded an 86.3 PFF rushing grade in limited work in 2024, and the team will likely look for seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to contribute soon."
The Commanders have a few different weapons in their running back room, making them sneakily dangerous out of the backfield.
They could break out in any game, but it's also far from a guarantee. The team's rushing attack could also be due for a dud in any given week.
Washington's running backs will aim to get better when the team gets back to the practice facility in Ashburn, Va. for training camp. Rookies will report on July 18 while veterans come back on July 22.
