Former Washington Commanders Tight End Lands With NFC East Rival Philadelphia Eagles
The Washington Commanders may not have seen the last of tight end Armani Rogers.
As a part of the Commanders' ongoing efforts to improve the four-win roster general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn inherited this past winter, the team has made several moves in the summer after the busiest spring of all NFL franchises.
On Tuesday, one of those moves included Washington releasing Rogers, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV.
Wednesday, he was claimed and awarded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
READ MORE: Why Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Loves' Rookie QB Jayden Daniels
In a corresponding move the Eagles waived receiver Shaquan Davis.
Rogers had been with the Commanders since 2022 and appeared to be on the cusp of winning a battle against tight end Cole Turner for what would become the final active roster spot in the tight end room.
Unfortunately, before he ever really had a chance to capitalize on the perceived momentum, Rogers suffered a season-ending injury and wasn't able to get back on the field until this spring.
As injuries start to steal practices from several veteran offensive linemen in Washington, the team needed to clear a spot to add one of two new additions to that group this week leading to Rogers' release.
Rogers is now one of seven tight ends listed on the Philadelphia depth chart, so his future with his new franchise is far from certain.
If he can make that active roster, however, Rogers will have a chance to see his former team for the first time on November 14th in Week 11, on Thursday Night Football.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Coach Kliff Kingsbury 'Couldn't Be More Pleased' With Backfield
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Add Offensive Tackle to Roster On Eve of Jets Joint Practice
• Washington Commanders Rookie OT Taking 'First Good Step' in Training Camp
• 'Players Gravitate Towards' QB Jayden Daniels, Says Commanders Coach Dan Quinn
• What CB Mike Sainristil Loves About His Role With The Washington Commanders