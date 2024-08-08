NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Washington Commanders Going Into Preseason?
The Washington Commanders have a new-look team for the upcoming season with changes all across the roster and front office.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranked all 32 teams before the start of the first week of preseason and placed the Commanders at No. 26.
"The Jayden Daniels buzz has me twitching a little bit," Edholm writes. "The Commanders have received another incremental bump since the start of the offseason, and this is one of the teams I'm more anxious to watch in the preseason. Mostly because of Daniels, admittedly, as he's inching closer to my preseason Offensive Rookie of the Year pick. It would be something else if Daniels outplayed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, a D.C. native, in 2024, ushering in a debate over which QB has the better future."
The only teams that ranked behind the Commanders were the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
The Commanders are set to kick off on Saturday in their preseason opener against the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
