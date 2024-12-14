Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Saints
The Washington Commanders suffered a three-game losing streak in November but started off December hot to end the skid demolishing the Tennessee Titans before their bye week in Week 14. The Commanders have now had time to rest up/get healthy and now will head South to the Creole State to take on the New Orleans Saints who are having their own issues in 2024.
The Saints are coached by interim head coach Darren Rizzi after the team fired Dennis Allen midseason and will be starting backup quarterback Jake Haener as Derek Carr deals with multiple injuries including a fracture in his left non-throwing hand. The Saints are well out of playoff talk at this point at 5-8 but have been playing hard for their head coach so we could see them put up a bit of a fight in this one.
The Commanders will come into this one fairly healthy and will get to see Marshon Lattimore in action as he returns against his former team following the trade and hamstring injury. While Lattimore is returning, Washington will have to search for some playmaking on offense as Noah Brown will be out for the remainder of the season due to an injury. Luckily for the Commanders, they have Jayden Daniels who can make plays with what he has and the Saints' defense isn't necessarily something that bothers many offenses in the league.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday see this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Commanders are coming out of their bye energized and ready to take hold of their playoff future. The Saints are competing under interim head coach Darren Rizzi but lack talent due to significant injuries. The edge goes to the Commanders in what I expect to be a competitive matchup.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-5
Commanders 27, Saints 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders well-positioned for a wild card playoff berth. Washington and Jayden Daniels should come away with an easy victory over the Saints as the signal-caller could have a field day.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 27, Saints 14
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders have a prime opportunity to ease back into playing this week against the Saints, who are without Derek Carr among others.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
Commanders 27, Saints 14
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Washington Commanders are coming off their bye week after dismantling the Tennessee Titans just a week prior and now face a New Orleans Saints team that has a world of issues, mostly injuries. With interim head coach Darren Rizzi getting his team to compete we could see this one be a bit tighter than initially thought but with Jake Haener likely getting his first start and the return of Marshon Lattimore to New Orleans I think the Commanders will be juiced up to play in this one after having a couple of weeks off and come away with a double-digit victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-6
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 31, Saints 17
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (4-0)
