Commander Country

NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?

The Washington Commanders are looking for wide receiver production and Michael Thomas remains a free agent.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 29, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) evades a tackle by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) evades a tackle by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders receiving corps took a hit when the team lost No. 2 wideout Curtis Samuel to the Buffalo Bills during free agency this offseason.

Outside of Terry McLaurin, the team has former first-round pick Jahan Dotson, fourth-year pro Dyami Brown and rookie third-round pick Luke McCaffrey to help out Jayden Daniels, but the team could possibly use an upgrade.

That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the Commanders should sign former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas to the team.

"Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' receiving corps leaves something to be desired and is rather young. So, the offense and Daniels could use another proven pass-catcher like Thomas," Bleacher Report writes. "While it's fair to question what the 31-year-old has left in the tank, he did log 39 catches for 448 yards in 10 games last season and it might be worth it to at least bring him in for the rest of training camp."

READ MORE: Which Washington Commanders LB is 'Most Important Contract Decision'?

Thomas, 31, caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown in 10 games last season for the Saints, which is a far cry from his prime. However, just the threat of having him on the field would force opposing defenses to change their gameplan.

Just five years ago, Thomas was the leading receiver in the entire NFL with over 1,700 receiving yards to his name. If anything, adding him to the team would give the young Commanders someone to bounce things off of.

READ MORE: NFL Betting Odds: Washington Commanders Among Favorites for Big Star WR Trade

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets

• 3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets

• 3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets

• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News