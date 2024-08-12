NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?
The Washington Commanders receiving corps took a hit when the team lost No. 2 wideout Curtis Samuel to the Buffalo Bills during free agency this offseason.
Outside of Terry McLaurin, the team has former first-round pick Jahan Dotson, fourth-year pro Dyami Brown and rookie third-round pick Luke McCaffrey to help out Jayden Daniels, but the team could possibly use an upgrade.
That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the Commanders should sign former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas to the team.
"Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' receiving corps leaves something to be desired and is rather young. So, the offense and Daniels could use another proven pass-catcher like Thomas," Bleacher Report writes. "While it's fair to question what the 31-year-old has left in the tank, he did log 39 catches for 448 yards in 10 games last season and it might be worth it to at least bring him in for the rest of training camp."
Thomas, 31, caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown in 10 games last season for the Saints, which is a far cry from his prime. However, just the threat of having him on the field would force opposing defenses to change their gameplan.
Just five years ago, Thomas was the leading receiver in the entire NFL with over 1,700 receiving yards to his name. If anything, adding him to the team would give the young Commanders someone to bounce things off of.
