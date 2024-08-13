Confidence Building for QB Jayden Daniels and Washington Commanders After Debut
The Washington Commanders came out of their first preseason game with a loss, but that doesn't mean they walked away empty-handed.
Packed away in their carry-on luggage was valuable lessons and for players like Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels their first taste of full-speed NFL action.
"It was fun. To go out there and play football. Play at the highest level," the Washington rookie said following his team's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown
Of course, it's easier to view the experience as fun when you throw a 42-yard bomb to receiver Dyami Brown en route to a rushing touchdown capping off an 11 play drive. Not bad for a first timer.
The deep pass to Brown wasn't called by Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, however, but instead was a play Daniels checked to when he saw the screen that was called wouldn't work against the look the Jets defense was presenting.
"It's just something that throughout practice, throughout the time I've been here, that Kliff was like, 'Hey, if you don't like this, look, check it,'" Daniels said of the play.
Check it he did, and Brown brought the ball in more than 40 yards later to convert a 3rd and 6 that would have been Daniels' last play had the pass fallen incomplete.
Instead, they got a touchdown on their opening drive - Daniels' only one - and confidence in the team's future reached a new high this offseason.
"I feel like it just gives everybody confidence moving forward," said Daniels. "Obviously, not just me, but to be able to connect with Dyami down the field, I know that gave him confidence. He made a tough catch later on a curl route from (quarterback) Jeff (Driskel). But just seeing the little steps that we need to take in order to be successful and execute at a high level."
READ MORE: 3 Stars of Washington Commanders Preseason Opener at New York Jets
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Notebook: Breaking Down the Route with WR Dyami Brown
• NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl WR?
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has 'Best Possible Outcome' vs. New York Jets
• 3 Top Plays from the Washington Commanders Preseason Loss to New York Jets