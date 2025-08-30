Dan Quinn knows what a great QB-WR duo looks like, and Commanders have one
There’s nothing like a good quarterback-wide receiver duo, and the connection and relationship between Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin have been key to the Washington Commanders' success in their first season together.
The Key Ingredient: Trust
But what exactly makes a great quarterback-wide receiver duo? It's a question Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has thought plenty about, both as a defensive coach trying to stop elite tandems and now has head coach.
And after years of game-planning against it, Quinn believes the answer starts with one word: trust. "From my defensive perspective, you know this route's going to happen and they complete it [laugh] like that's the hardest," Quinn said.
Quinn knows first hand how dangerous these connections can be. During his years as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, he faced plenty of lethal duos. From Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas to Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Those quarterback-wide receiver connections could make life miserable for a defense.
“They’re so exceptional at that, they are able to put it in the right location at the right spot,” Quinn explained. No matter how a defense prepares, certain duos always seem to find a way to connect.
More Than On-Field Chemistry
Beyond trust, Quinn says there are other crucial elements. “The connection, chemistry, all of that matters.” Just as important, he added, is the relationship between quarterback and receiver outside of practice. “They spend a lot of time together,” said Quinn. “That’s even outside of coaching and that to make sure those moments are delivered upon.
A Duo of His Own
Now, as head coach of the Commanders, Quinn has a duo of his own in Daniels and McLaurin, and he sees the same traits in them that he used to game plan against. “But we're fortunate that, Jayden and Terry are too that do that extra.”
Daniels, the second-year quarterback, and McLaurin, the veteran receiver, already showcased their chemistry last season with 13 touchdowns. Their timing, trust, and ability to adjust to one another helped the Commanders in their deep playoff run and trip to the NFC Championship game. With McLaurin’s contract extension, they are looking to repeat last year’s success.
Having that tandem on his side is a clear advantage for Quinn. After years of scheming against elite QB-WR pairings, he now gets to watch defenses struggle to contain his own. And as the Commanders prepare for Week 1, fans won’t just see the connection between Daniels and McLaurin — they might also witness another duo emerging between Daniels and Deebo Samuel.
