Deebo Samuel makes statement in Commanders debut vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders’ new offensive weapon wasted no time making his mark.
Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. scored his first touchdown in burgundy and gold on Sunday, taking a reverse sweep handoff from quarterback Jayden Daniels and racing into the endzone.
The score extended Washington’s lead to 21-6 and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Deebo’s First Big Moment
Washington traded for Samuel this offseason to give Daniels a proven playmaker, and he looked every bit the part in his first outing. The veteran led the Commanders in receiving with seven catches for 77 yards, averaging 11 yards per grab and moving the chains on multiple key drives. He also flashed his trademark versatility with the rushing touchdown, showing the same kind of do-it-all ability that made him a star in San Francisco.
Daniels leaned on him often, targeting Samuel 10 times, the most of any Washington receiver. It was clear that Daniels already trusts him to make plays in critical situations. With that chemistry building so quickly, the Commanders may have found the perfect formula to elevate their passing game.
Commanders’ Offensive Balance
Interestingly, Samuel hasn’t been used much in the running game to this point, which was expected given his role in San Francisco. But that hasn’t mattered much with Washington comfortably in control. Daniels has been efficient distributing the ball, but Samuel is clearly becoming his go-to option when the offense needs a spark.
The presence of Samuel also opens the field for Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, while rookie Jaylin Lane gets time to grow into his role. Add in the 220 yards from the backfield, and the Commanders look like an offense that can score in a variety of ways.
The balance between the run game and Samuel’s spark in the passing attack gave Washington all the momentum they needed. If this is just the beginning, the Commanders’ offense could be in for a breakout season with Samuel.
