Commanders Reveal Lengthy First Injury Report Before Panthers Game
The Washington Commanders rode a four-game win streak after losing their season opener, but that came to a halt in Week 6 as they suffered a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was a reality check, but the Commanders still have a 4-2 record on the season with plenty of potential to keep building towards a playoff appearance.
Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, expect Washington to bounce back following the loss. After having their winning streak snapped, the Commanders now take on the Carolina Panthers at home. Taking on a 1-5 team, the ball is in Washington's hands to go out and get back on the right side of the win column.
The Commanders continuing to get healthy -- and most importantly, returning Brian Robinson Jr. to the rushing game -- will make a bounce-back win much, much more achievable. Here's how the team's first injury report of the week played out:
DNP:
- DE Dorance Armstrong, rib
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- S Tyler Owens, shin
LP:
- G Nick Allgretti, ankle
- WR Noah Brown, groin
- S Percy Butler, groin
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- LB Frankie Luvu, toe
- S Quan Martin, neck
- WR Terry McLaurin, rest
- DT Daron Payne, knee
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
The Commanders' injury report is quite hefty. The fortunate part is that only two of the non-participants have an injury, as Zach Ertz is getting quality rest as a veteran. Nine players being limited isn't ideal, either, but it could certainly be worse if they were non-participants. Expect that list to lighten up as the week rolls on.
The Commanders are over a touchdown favorite, and for good reason. They should be able to take down the poor NFC South squad as their rebuild has not gone too well. Washington, with a win, would advance to 5-2 and be right back on track as a surprise team this season.
