'He’s a Clown!' Former NFL Player Calls Out Commanders Rival
Damien Woody knows a thing or two about playing under pressure. As a former NFL offensive guard with two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, Woody has been through it all, facing the highs and lows of football in front of some of the rowdiest, wildest, passionate crowds in the league, something the Washington Commanders know all too well.
So, when Woody speaks on how coaches interact with the fans, he comes from a place of experience. Recently, he didn’t hold back when calling out Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who, in his eyes, isn’t just falling short on the field but also disrespecting fans after barely squeezing by with a win. With the Commanders set to face the Eagles in Week 9, Woody’s words serve as a reminder that fans matter just as much as winning on the field.
“What’s this clown behavior, bro? This dude is a clown. Like seriously, you going to seriously talk trash to the fans, your own fans,” Woody vented during a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, referring to an incident where Sirianni took aim at the fans during the Eagles Week 6 match up against the Cleveland Browns. “Listen, people come out here and pay big money to come out and watch you put a product on the field. When you don’t perform well, they have every right to boo you, right? And you going to get all in your feelings because fans are bullying you because your team stinks, like, bro, come on.”
Woody’s frustrations didn’t stop there. He also criticized how Sirianni tried to deflect heat from reporters, especially after a mediocre performance.
“And then you going to bring your kids into the post-game to kind of soften the blow from what reporters might ask you. This dude is a straight clown, bro. Like I just don’t have any respect for what this man is doing, y’all barely beat the god-awful Cleveland Browns and then you want to talk trash to the fans.”
This raw critique from Woody might serve as a timely warning for the Washington, who will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. The Commandersown fans have shown incredible passion and loyalty, even through difficult seasons. Fans demand performance, and if they don’t see it on the field, they have every right to voice their frustrations.
Woody’s closing remarks serve as a reminder that success on the field comes with expectations off it.
“They got all this talent and out here looking mediocre,” he said. “Who does that go to? That’s the coach. That goes to this clown coach that is out here trying to clown the fans and beating his chest over beating the sorry Cleveland Browns by four points at home.”
No one is above the fans, especially when the fans are the ones who keep the lights on. Woody’s comments are simple: Don’t take the fans for granted.
