Former Commanders LB Signs With Vikings
A former member of the Washington Commanders has a new home in the NFL.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings are signing former Commanders first-round pick Jamin Davis.
Davis, 25, took a step back this season after being a starter in each of the past two years. Davis made five appearances for the Commanders in the first six weeks, but didn't play very much. The additions of linebackers Dante Fowler Jr., Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu pushed Davis down the depth chart, and eventually off of the team.
Davis had been on the Green Bay Packers practice squad since the end of October, but now he joins the NFC North rival Vikings as they gear up for a playoff push.
With Davis back on a roster, he will have a chance to contribute for the Vikings, who are in desperate need of some linebacker help after injuries to Gabe Murphy and Ivan Pace Jr.
Davis could make his Vikings debut in Week 13 as they take on the Cardinals at home while the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans in hopes of staying in the playoff race in the NFC.
