Commanders rookie could break out vs. Patriots
The Washington Commanders will see rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt make his NFL debut in tonight's preseason contest against the New England Patriots.
Croskey-Merritt was listed as a prospect to watch for the Commanders in the team's preseason opener by Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath.
"Cornerback Trey Amos is a player worth watching this preseason and will likely start for the team in 2025. However, much of the Washington Commanders camp buzz centers around rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt," Sheath wrote.
"The seventh-round pick has been lighting it up in Commanders camp, leaving many wondering if he will usurp Brian Robinson Jr. as the lead back. Croskey-Merritt’s seventh-round draft capital can be attributed to eligibility issues that saw him play just one game in 2024.
"In that game, though, he turned 13 carries into 106 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his evident ability. The running back is currently a relative unknown, but could blow up over the preseason schedule."
Croskey-Merritt could be key for Commanders vs. Patriots
It remains to be seen how much Robinson and Austin Ekeler will play in the preseason, but Croskey-Merritt could soak up some of those reps in the preseason.
The Commanders hope Croskey-Merritt can be a key player for the team because Robinson and Ekeler are free agents at the end of the year.
A lot of change will soon come to the Commanders backfield, but Croskey-Merritt could be the heir apparent if he shows enough promise in his rookie season.
"He's got so much experience, can give the insight to the players to absolutely get them right," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. "But I think it's the violence of the cuts that he can get his shoulders square and get downhill fast. So, I'm very excited to see once we get into some opportunities, does he get tackled? Does he not? Does he run through some? But he's off to a really good start.”
Kickoff between the Commanders and Patriots is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
