Commanders hold out seven players for preseason opener vs. Patriots
The Washington Commanders take the field this week for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Commanders fans are excited that football is back, but they won’t see some familiar faces in uniform, including Sam Cosmi, Terry McLaurin, and Marcus Mariota.
Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that seven players did not travel with the team: right guard Sam Cosmi, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, quarterback Marcus Mariota, wide receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Jordan Magee, offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, and edge rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste. According to Quinn, there’s nothing to be alarmed about. Outside of those on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, none of the injuries are considered long-term.
Here’s a breakdown of each player’s situation:
- Terry McLaurin – Amid an ongoing contract saga, McLaurin initially held out of training camp for four days before reporting. The team placed him on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. His absence is a concern for fans, but Quinn’s comments suggest it’s not expected to sideline him long-term.
- Sam Cosmi – Is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the NFC Divisional Round last season. While he may not be ready for Week 1, the team’s offensive line received a major upgrade this offseason, so there’s no need for him to rush back, risking re-injury.
- Marcus Mariota – Mariota suffered a mild lower leg strain and could return as soon as the second preseason game on August 18 against the Bengals.
- Noah Brown – The veteran wide receiver injured his ankle during minicamp and had to be carted off the field. He remains sidelined but is expected to return later this preseason.
- Jordan Magee – The linebacker is nursing an undisclosed injury that has kept him out in recent days. While details remain limited, it was significant enough to keep him from traveling for joint practices and the preseason opener.
- Brandon Coleman – The offensive lineman is recovering from a foot injury that left him limping during practice last weekend. Coleman is also transitioning from left tackle, where he played last season, to left guard following the acquisition of Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste – The edge rusher’s injury is unclear.
Their absences are mostly precautionary, and the Commanders remain on track, looking to build on their momentum for another record-breaking season.
