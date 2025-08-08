Commanders rookie LB making eagerly anticipated debut vs. Patriots
Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Kain Medrano is making his NFL debut tonight on the road against the New England Patriots.
Team reporter Zach Selby listed Medrano as one of the players to watch ahead of tonight's matchup.
"The game has started to slow down for Medrano, and that has resulted in him putting together a string of good practices," Selby wrote.
"Medrano has done a good job of putting himself in good position to make plays. This has been particularly true in coverage, as he has used his athleticism to keep with up pass-catchers in man situations and jump routes for pass breakups. He has also done a good job of keeping his matchups in front of him and breaking down to make tackles for minimal gains. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said the team is trying to carve out a role for him, but Medrano has been defining that himself.
"Medrano still has a lot to prove against the Patriots, who have adopted a physical style from head coach Mike Vrabel. The coaches want to see more consistency from him and whether he can match that physicality on a down-to-down basis. Medrano will also need to show he can turn some of these pass breakups he has had during recent practices into turnovers."
Medrano could see extended playing time
Medrano is expected to play primarily on special teams in his rookie season, but preseason allows time for younger people on the team to get chances elsewhere.
Medrano will get a chance to learn from a pair of Hall-of-Famers in Von Miller and Bobby Wagner to get his NFL career started, making it a brilliant landing spot for him.
Wagner and Miller will likely take a back seat when the Commanders take on the Patriots tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium. The game can be watched locally on WUSA 9 or streamed on the NFL+ app.
