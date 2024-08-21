Commander Country

Washington Commanders Rookie OT Named Team's 'X-Factor'

Brandon Coleman could play a massive role for the Washington Commanders this season.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Christian offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (OL12) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Christian offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (OL12) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have already officially named one of their rookies to the starting lineup in first-round quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they may have another member of his class join him on the offensive side of the ball.

Third-round pick Brandon Coleman is in consideration for the starting left tackle job, but he has had an up-and-down training camp dealing with injuries.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named Coleman as the team's "X-factor" for the upcoming season.

"Exactly who will protect Daniels' blindside remains a bit of a mystery. The Commanders listed rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman as the starter in their unofficial preseason depth chart, but Coleman is dealing with a pectoral strain and may not be ready for the start of the season," Knox writes. "If Coleman can't start Week 1, the Commanders will likely lean on veteran swing tackle Cornelius Lucas, which is less than ideal. He allowed three sacks in only 231 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Lucas is a serviceable stopgap option, but he doesn't possess the upside of the rookie. The timing of Coleman's return, and his play as a first-year starting tackle, will likely play a large role in Daniels' performance in his rookie season."

If Coleman can emerge and become Daniels' starting left tackle and keep him upright, the Commanders may have one of the best rookie classes in the NFL this season.

