Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Announced as Week 1 Starter
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders made final Monday afternoon what many expected to be the outcome at the end of April 2024.
When the Commanders made quarterback Jayden Daniels the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft the assumption was he'd be the franchise leader sooner-rather-than later.
The only question is if Daniels would show enough to gain the coaching staff's trust enough to earn the starting job to start the season. That question was answered Monday as coach Dan Quinn announced his rookie would lead Washington onto the field Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Daniels' NFL career will get started in Tampa, Florida against one of the most aggressive defense's in the league, and against one of the smartest defensive minds in head coach Todd Bowles.
But there's no time better than the present, and Daniels has more than proved he's up for the task and deserving of leading his team onto the field when the page fully turns to a new era in Washington football.
