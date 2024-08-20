NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Commanders Sign Former Super Bowl Champ?

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders could boost their receiving corps this offseason.

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) has the ball got through his hands during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) has the ball got through his hands during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have a lot of uncertainty in their wide receiver room beyond Terry McLaurin.

While there are a lot of young players who could emerge, Washington may look upon a player looking to bounce back with their career.

Bleacher Report suggests that the Commanders should look into signing JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was recently cut by the New England Patriots.

"The Commanders' receiving corps leaves something to be desired. Smith-Schuster recently became available, which should pique the team's interest to give Daniels another veteran target to throw to," Bleacher Report writes. "While the wideout is coming off a down season, he's only two years removed from logging 78 catches for 933 yards with the Chiefs."

Even though Smith-Schuster struggled last season with just 290 receiving yards, he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Smith-Schuster is in need of a fresh start, and adding someone like that to Jayden Daniels' target list may be exactly what both sides need.

